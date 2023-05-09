Fetterman Talks About Battling Depression and Seeking Treatment in Emotional Interview

Sen. John Fetterman said on MSNBC's "Joe Scarborough Presents" that he is "begging" people who are struggling with their mental health to seek treatment as he did, saying it "saved me from my anguish."

Just over a month after Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, he told Scarborough in an emotional interview that aired Monday night about his recent experience battling clinical depression and the inpatient treatment that helped him recover.

Fetterman, who had a stroke nearly a year ago, said his depression worsened after he was elected to the Senate in November.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.