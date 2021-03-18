FBI Releases Videos, Seeking Help to ID 10 in ‘Most Violent' Attacks During Capitol Riot

The FBI has released new videos from the Capitol riot, asking for the public's help to identify and locate 10 more people in connection with violent assaults on police officers as the mob breached the building Jan. 6.

More than 300 people have been arrested in connection with the breach and more than 65 of those were arrested for assaulting a police officer, according to the FBI.

“The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on January 6,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, in a written statement accompanying the videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

** Warning: The videos below show violent and disturbing incidents. The FBI has edited and enhanced the videos to highlight the people they are seeking to identify. **