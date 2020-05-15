Fact Check: Trump Needs ‘Miracle’ to Be Right About Rosy Vaccine Timeline: Experts

President Donald Trump has suggested multiple times that a coronavirus vaccine could come within months, an accelerated timeline that prominent health experts and veteran vaccine developers say is unlikely absent a miracle.

President Donald Trump visited Allentown, Pa., Thursday to announce the Strategic National Stockpile 2.0, which would increase PPE supplies and ask private companies to store some of those supplies.

"We're looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before," Trump said Friday during in a Rose Garden event centered on his administration's efforts to fast-track a vaccine.

But experts say that the development, testing and production of a vaccine for the public is still at least 12 to 18 months off, and that anything less would be a medical miracle.

For the full story, go to NBC News.