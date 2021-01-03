New Jersey

Erratic NJ Driver ‘Rammed' Into Canadian Border After Chase: Police

Border officials said that the driver had “rammed through the Canadian border and fled on foot into Canada"

One person was hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning near a car dealership in Pleasant Grove, police say.
Metro

A driver who led police on a chase through a number of New Jersey communities rammed through the Canadian border and fled on foot into that country before he was captured, police in New Jersey said.

Howell Township police say a patrolman tried to stop an erratic driver at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, believing the motorist was intoxicated. A pursuit — which police said was authorized due to light traffic and speeds that weren’t excessive — wound through Freehold, Manalapan, Marlboro, Old Bridge and Sayreville to the Garden State Parkway.

Police said the patrolman’s siren failed, and since under state policy sirens must be activated during pursuits, the pursuit was ended shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old Lakewood man and unspecified criminal and motor vehicle complaints were signed against him, police said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Tennessee 42 mins ago

Nashville Bomber Sent Material to ‘Acquaintances,' FBI Says

Julian Assange 2 hours ago

UK Judge Refuses Extradition of WikiLeaks Founder Assange

Howell police said they were notified several hours later by Canadian and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials that the driver had “rammed through the Canadian border and fled on foot into Canada.” He was ultimately captured and was in Canadian custody, police said.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Canadian authorities said the man claimed to have killed two people but police in New Jersey checked the residence and said they believed that to be untrue. Canadian authorities, who said they suspected a mental health issue, are to turn the driver over to U.S. authorities, police said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCanadaHowell
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us