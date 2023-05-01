A fan made a one-handed grab for the highlight reel Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

A dad with a baby strapped to his chest and a drink in his left hand made the one-handed catch when St. Louis' Tommy Edman popped up a foul ball into the stadium's second deck off the first-base line. All without spilling his drink.

And, he made it look so easy that the Dodgers took notice in a tweet titled, "Dad Power" that featured a photo of dad holding the ball, drink and baby.

The dad hoisted the ball in the air, drawing cheers from fans.

The Dodgers defeated the Cardinals, 6-3, to complete the series sweep.