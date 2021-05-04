Kidnapping Victim Rescued in Connecticut When Police Stop Pennsylvania Man

Connecticut state police rescued a kidnapping victim when they stopped a Pennsylvania man in Trumbull who they said is suspected of a robbery.

Connecticut state police said the Bethlehem Police Department in Pennsylvania contacted them at 2:42 p.m. Monday about a robbery suspect traveling through Connecticut, on Route 15.

Troopers saw the vehicle on Route 15 North, near exit 46, in Trumbull and found a female victim who was being held against her will, according to state police.

They identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jose Alberto Claudio-Diaz, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and said he is suspected of taking the victim across state lines without her consent.

Claudio-Diaz was taken into custody and has been charged with kidnapping in the first degree and assault of a public safety officer.

Bond was set at $300,000.

Claudio-Diaz is due in Bridgeport Superior Court today.