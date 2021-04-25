Phillip Adams

‘Cryptic Writing' Found in Belongings of Phillip Adams, Former NFL Player Accused of Killing 5

Adams's brain will be examined by researchers to determine if he suffered from a form of degenerative brain disease

Phillip Adams on one knee
A search of late murder suspect Phillip Adams' home and belongings turned up "cryptic writing" and signs of a possibly new religion or ideology for the former pro football player, authorities said Friday.

According to Det. D. Askew's summary of the April 9 search, "Numerous notebooks were located with cryptic writing with different designs and emblems."

The York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina released notes from the search in an effort to shed further light on the violence of April 7 when Adams is suspected of killing five people, including two children. He appeared to have fatally shot himself the next day.

The search was part of investigators' attempts to "find the answers that are so desperately wanted by everyone that has been impacted by this horrendous event," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

