Country Time Offers ‘Littlest Bailouts' to Help Struggling Lemonade Businesses

The lemonade stand business, a popular summertime tradition in neighborhoods across the country, has been soured by the coronavirus pandemic.

Unable to operate their lemonade stands because of social distancing restrictions, young entrepreneurs are also in need of some "financial-ade."

To help the smallest of small businesses, lemonade brand Country Time is launching "The Littlest Bailout" to help put a "little juice back into the economy."

The company owned by Kraft Heinz announced it will issue $100 "bailout" checks to kids whose lemonade stand businesses were shuttered this summer due to COVID-19.

Through August 12, parents of children age 14 and younger can apply online at CountryTimeBailout.com for a chance to receive a $100 Visa prepaid gift card and a commemorative check.

“The small business government bailouts helped some not-so-small companies and Country Time hopes to help a real small business near and dear to us – lemonade stands,” said Andrew Deckert, brand manager at Kraft Heinz, in a news release. “Due to social distancing guidelines, lemonade stands aren’t what they used to be, and we want to help kids foster their entrepreneurial spirit by offering a small relief to those who can’t operate their lemonade stands this summer.”

This isn't the first time Country Time has stepped up to help kids maintain their lemonade business. In 2018, the company launched a "Legal-Ade" to pay for permit fees and fines in states that require vendors have permits and licenses to run a lemonade stand.