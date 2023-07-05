Colorado teen accused of killing 15-year-old ex-girlfriend after she tried to break up with him

A 16-year-old Colorado boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend after she tried to break up with him weeks earlier.

On June 16, Greeley Police responded to reports of shots fired at a mobile home, upon arrival they found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Lily Silva-Lopez, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office alleged in a statement on Facebook.

According to a statement, the teens had been dating for approximately six months and she had attempted to end the relationship approximately four weeks prior to the shooting.

NBC News does not normally name minors accused of crimes, but Jovanni Sirio-Cardona has been charged as an adult, the DA’s office said. In addition to being charged with first- and second-degree murder, he is charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a juvenile, it said.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate KUSA, a neighbor called 911after Silva-Lopez's 13-year-old brother told her that his sister had been shot. The brother told the neighbor that the victim's ex-boyfriend, Sirio-Cardona, had broken into the home, shot the victim and run away.

Her brother went to his bedroom and tried to call 911, but the call did not connect. About the same time, Sirio-Cardona came in through the window, found Silva-Lopez in the hallway outside her room and shot her several times, according to the affidavit obtained by KUSA.

About four weeks before the shooting, Silva-Lopez's tried to end her relationship with him, and Sirio-Cardona "responded by putting the barrel of a gun in Silva-Lopez's mouth," Silva-Lopez's mom said, according to the affidavit obtained by KUSA.

Sirio-Cardona is due in Weld County court on Aug. 3. He is being held on $2 million bond, the DA's office said.