decision 2024

Chris Christie caught on a hot mic saying Nikki Haley was going to get ‘smoked'

"She’s not up to this," Christie said

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on a hot mic Wednesday night, appearing to say that Nikki Haley was going to get "smoked" in the Republican presidential race.

Christie's comments came while he was offstage before his event in Windham, N.H., where he announced that he was dropping his presidential bid. The comments could be clearly heard on the livestream of the event.

He appeared to be talking about how much she had spent on TV ads — more than both DeSantis and himself, adding, "I mean, who’s punching above their weight and who’s getting a return on their investment?"

“She’s going to get smoked — you and I both know it. She’s not up to this," Christie said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

This article tagged under:

decision 2024
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us