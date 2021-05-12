Chick-fil-A Plans to Limit Sauces to Customers Due to Shortage

New limits are being placed on the number of free sauces Chick-fil-A customers can get with each order due to supply chain issues.

According to an email obtained by WTRF, the new restrictions limit customers to one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told TODAY Food that the change is due to supply chain disruptions, which have led to shortages of goods, ranging from refrigerators to pepperoni, during the coronavirus pandemic. A similar statement was also posted on the Chick-fil-A website.

"Due to industry wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces," said the spokesperson via email. "We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience."

On Reddit, one user shared an image that appears to be instructions for Chick-fil-A staff about how to handle the shortages, emphasizing that the limit on sauces is per meal, not per customer. Staff members are instructed to specifically ask customers how many sauces they would like to have, and if a customer wants more sauces than allowed under the new limits, staff are to offer to sell them an 8-ounce bottle of their sauce of choice.

Many fast-food chains — including Chick-fil-A and its breakfast menu — have amended their offerings amid the pandemic. In the spring of 2020, some Wendy's locations stopped selling burgers due to a nationwide beef shortage, McDonald's removed many items, including salads and All-Day Breakfast, and Taco Bell trimmed down its menu, in an effort to streamline service with fewer workers. Some fan-favorite items returned, but other things, like the Mexican Pizza, have yet to make a comeback.

Ketchup packets have also been in short supply: In April 2021, it was reported that fast-food chains and restaurants were struggling to keep up with demand for the single-serving packets.

