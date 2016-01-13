Ex-Chester County Pastor Flees Country But Will Surrender on Charges He Raped Teen Girl

A Chester County, Pennsylvania, pastor wanted on charges he raped and impregnated a teen girl is out of the country but expected to return and surrender to police by week's end, according to police.

West Whiteland Detective Scott Pezick told newspaper LNP that an attorney representing 33-year-old Jacob Malone, of Exton, has been in touch with police.

Malone, a married father, was charged last week with rape, institutional sexual assault and other crimes for incidents that allegedly began in September 2014, when the girl was still 17.

The Rev. Bill Bateman said Malone worked at Calvary Fellowship in Downingtown for about 18 months before he resigned in November. Bateman said that happened after church leaders learned the girl was pregnant, and about other allegations that Malone has an in appropriate relationship with another female in another state.

Police didn't identify Malone's attorney.

Malone's family has already moved out of their Chester County home.