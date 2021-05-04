Chauvin Files Motion for New Trial in George Floyd Case, Alleging Jury Misconduct

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed an appeal for a new trial Tuesday after being convicted last month of murdering George Floyd.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, filed the request alleging that Chauvin's ability to have a fair trial was affected by pretrial publicity.

The motion alleges that the court abused its discretion by denying the requests for a change in venue and a new trial.

