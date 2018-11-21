1 Dead in Multi-Car Crash, Fire on Brooklyn Bridge

One person is dead in a 3-car fire that broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge. (Published 34 minutes ago)

One person is dead and five people have been injured in a three-car fire on the Brooklyn Bridge, police say.

The bridge was initially closed due to the deadly fire, but has since reopened Manhattan-bound lanes. Brooklyn-bound lanes remain closed, Total Traffic said, and some drivers were stuck on the bridge for more than two hours.

The blaze broke out about 7:14 a.m and was put out before 8 a.m. Four cars were involved in an accident and three cars erupted in flames, officials said.

Video from the bridge during the fire showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the three cars. Commuter Steven Miller came across the accident, and video he shot shows two cars in a ball of flames on the bridge, black smoke pouring into the sky. In the video, another commuter is heard saying he thought he saw a person in one of the vehicles.

Traffic was backed up on the bridge into Manhattan into 9 a.m. and officials were advising commuters take the Williamsburg Bridge as an alternative.

