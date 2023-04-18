guinness world records

Calling All Kyles: Central Texas City Looks to Set Same-Name World Record

If your name is Kyle, consider clearing your schedule for May 21

By Brian Roth

The City of Kyle wants to invite anyone with the first name Kyle – spelled that way – to help attempt the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering during the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza May 19-21 at Lake Kyle Park.
City of Kyle

The Kyles of America are being summoned to help a Texas city's quest to set a Guinness World Record.

The city of Kyle, just south of Austin, is inviting everyone named Kyle to join them for the largest same-name gathering during their big fair next month.

"CALLING ALL KYLES! Tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles & old Kyles are needed 4/21/23 at 4pm to attempt the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering (1st name only)," the city tweeted.

It will be the city's fourth attempt at breaking the record, which stands at more than 2,300 participants, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The "Gathering of Kyles" takes place Sunday, May 21.

All participating Kyles will get a free Kyle Fair T-shirt.

