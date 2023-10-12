barkhamsted

Video shows moment bear busts into Connecticut home, steals frozen lasagna from fridge

By Bob Connors

A bear made itself right at home in Barkhamsted on Wednesday.

The bear somehow got into a house around noon and wandered through the home and ended up in the kitchen.

It made its way straight for the refrigerator and opened the bottom freezer door looking for a snack.

Reaching into the freezer, the bear was able to grab hold of some lasagna with its teeth. It then used the open freezer door as a step up to an open window and made its way out of the house with a tasty meal.

No one was home at the time, but Helena Houlis said she received an alert on her phone that the refrigerator door had been left open and that's when she checked her Ring cameras and saw that the bear had been there.

"We have seen a lot of bears in the last few years, but nothing ever like this," Houlis said.

