American Doctor Dies While Climbing Mount Everest

An American doctor died Monday while climbing Mount Everest, according to officials

The U.S. Embassy in Nepal embassy confirmed the death of Dr. Jonathan Sugarman on Tuesday, but the statement did not provide a cause.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends," the statement read. "The Embassy is in contact with Dr. Sugarman’s family and with local authorities."

Mount Everest is the highest point on Earth at over 29,000 feet above sea level. More than 300 people have died at Everest, according to Newsweek.

Sugarman began feeling unwell at Everest's Camp 2, Mohan Kafle, the manager of Beyul Adventure, told The Himalayan Times.

International Mountain Guides, a Washington-based guide team that organizes and leads climbs around the world, announced the death of a team member on Monday but provided little detail.

"It is with deep sorrow that IMG reports the death of one of our Everest 2023 team members at Camp 2," the statement read. "We can confirm that this event was not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would be of potential impact or safety concern to any other teams on the mountain. The rest of the IMG climbing team is all doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances."

The Himalayan Times reported that Sugarman also attempted to climb Everest last year, reaching Camp 3.

According to Sugarman's faculty profile, he was a graduate of Harvard College, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and the University of Washington School of Public Health and Community Medicine. Sugarman was the CEO of Global to Local, a Seattle-based nonprofit aiming to advance health equity and improve health in the United States.