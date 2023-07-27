‘Alien Hunter' finds UFO testimony credible but predicts government cover-up

Aliens invaded the Capitol Hill conversation on Wednesday.

So, what will come of it?

“That’s called a cover story,” Derrel Sims, an alien investigator known as the “Alien Hunter,” told NBC. “It's going to be a good one and you're going to like it. It's going to be plausible.“

Even a plausible cover story may not placate lawmakers and the public after a whistleblower testified to Congress that the United States has likely been aware of “non-human” activity for nearly a century and has a program to reverse engineer unidentified aerial phenomena -- or UAP, the official government term for the more familiar acronym UFO.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Retired major David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, and Ryan Graves and David Fravor, two former fighter pilots with UAP experience, appeared before the House Oversight Committee's national security subcommittee on Wednesday.

“I found that all three of them were credible,” Sims said, citing in particular the risk Grusch took of losing his career and clearance by making the intel public.

Grusch said he was denied access to a UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program that had been ongoing for multiple decades. Graves explained how the UAPs he has encountered on training missions are a flight safety concern. Fravor recounted his 2004 UAP sighting off the coast of California.

“When you're looking at professional people like these pilots and others, these people don't make mistakes like that,” Sims said. “That's not a mistake. They have seen everything. And now they're seeing something that doesn't fit the norm in any sense of the word.”

Sims has made a career of investigating phenomena that doesn’t fit the norm. With 38 years of experience in the field, the former military police officer and CIA operative is an expert in alien abductions and UFOs, according to the bio on his website. Among Sims’ career highlights listed on his website are the discovery of alleged alien implants in the human body and traces of alien fluorescence after contact with a human.

As for the encounters described by the three former military officials during the testimony, Sims wonders why additional evidence was not presented during the hearing.

“It’s nice that they came forward and told the story, but do you all know that these aircrafts have cameras? All of this is recorded,” Sims said. “That’s the part that's missing in their story. The pilot said this, they said that. Well, that’s great. Why didn't the military just let him have the film footage, bring it in and show it to Congress? It’s not gonna happen.”

Sims said the government has maintained secrecy about UAPs for military purposes.

“Let’s say we had that technology, we had back engineered it or we’re working on it, and we are. Do you want the Chinese really to know that?” Sims said. “That would not be a good idea. That’s a bad idea. It’s better to leave it in the scope of the public interest. Plank saucers, balloons, weather balloons, swamp gas and things like that.”

The congressional hearing was held amid growing demand for the government to be more forthcoming about its UAF intelligence. But Sims said that intel will never be made available to the public.

“They're never gonna give up that information,” Sims said. “That's not gonna happen. You can send down the biggest congressional committee you want from Congress, send them to Area 51 if you want to. One president [Bill Clinton] tried that a long time ago.”

Sims applauded the effort of Congress and said they are on the right track, but he doesn’t believe those concealing alien intelligence will provide lawmakers or the public with the evidence or truth they seek.

“The congressional committee is going to get a cover story eventually, and it’s going to be a good one,” Sims said. “They’ve been waiting. They’ve got half a dozen of them. Which flavor do you like?”