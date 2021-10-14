Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin Passes Marcel Dionne for 5th All-Time in Goals

Ovechkin had two goals in the Washington Capitals season opener for career goals 731 and 732

By J.J. Regan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alex Ovechkin may already have a case that he is the best goal-scorer of all time. Now at least he is officially in the top five. Ovechkin scored career goals No. 731 and 732 on Wednesday in the season opener to pass Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL's all-time goals list.

A John Carlson shot from the point hit Anthony Mantha in the chest causing goalie Alexandar Georgiev to lose sight of the puck. It bounced right to Ovechkin who buried it into the back of the net before Georgiev could recover.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The goal made it 4-0 and was Washington's third power play goal of the night.

Ovechkin would add a shorthanded goal later in the period. Both teams played at 4-on-4, but the Rangers penalty expired eight seconds before the Capitals penalty. Ovechkin remained on the ice and picked up a puck that Evgeny Kuznetsov dumped into the corner of the offensive zone behind the defense. Alone on Georgiev, Ovechkin deked the puck the tucked it underneath Georgiev's arm for the goal.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Port of Los Angeles 20 hours ago

Biden Tries to Tame Inflation by Having LA Port Open 24/7

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

Lawyer Who Aided Trump Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee

As Ovechkin continues to climb the all-time list, Brett Hull is now on deck at No. 4 all-time with 741 goals.

This article tagged under:

Alex OvechkinNHLMarcell Dionne
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us