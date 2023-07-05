Additional Mar-a-Lago search warrant information released in Trump classified docs case

Federal agents investigating former President Donald Trump's connection to classified materials told the judge who signed the search warrant for his Florida estate last year that they were concerned the whereabouts of some documents were unknown, a new court filing shows.

A less-redacted version of the search warrant affidavit made public Wednesday indicated that Justice Department officials became concerned after viewing security cameras from Mar-a-Lago that they'd obtained from Trump's company.

The affidavit said the videos showed a Trump employee — since identified as aide and former White House valet Walt Nauta — moving boxes out of a storage area where Trump and his lawyers had previously acknowledged keeping classified documents.

"[T]he current location of the boxes that were removed from the storage room area but not returned to is unknown," the affidavit says.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Those videos were referred to in the criminal indictment filed against Trump and Nauta last month. The indictment said that in the days before the Justice Department went to recover documents pursuant to a subpoena in June of last year, Nauta removed 64 boxes from the storage room and took them to Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago. He brought just 30 of the boxes back to the storage room before federal authorities arrived, according to the indictment.

The less-redacted version of the affidavit also references other alleged incidents mentioned in the indictment, including statements from a Trump attorney that he’d been told “all the records that came from the White House were stored in one location within Mar-a-Lago, the storage room.” The indictment said the documents had been stored in several locations, including Trump’s office and residence, a ballroom stage and in a bathroom.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.