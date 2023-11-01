Arizona

A woman found her parents' 70-year-old love letters. An author turned them into six books

Linda Nowak asked British author Chris Griffiths to tell Bill and Patsy Broderick’s tale, one marked by love and loss amid war.

By Kyla Russell

KVOA

At least 1,000 love letters were kept in a box under the stairs of a Michigan home for 70 years, until a British author brought them to life.

The letters belonged to Bill and Patsy Broderick and were found by their daughter Linda Nowak, NBC Tucson affiliate KVOA reports.

Nowak, of Green Valley, Arizona, knew her parents’ story was one the world should hear. She contacted British author Chris Griffiths and asked if he would translate their correspondence into a book.

Over the span of two years, Griffiths turned the letters into six books. The lovebirds' story chronicles their lives between 1948 and 1954, covering heartache, war and love.

"They met when they were young teenagers," said Nowak.

The six books are with an editor now and the first is set to be released in a couple of weeks.

Although Nowak’s family has not yet read the books, they are eager to see the impact their parents’ love story has on readers.

Arizona
