In this 1969 photo released by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission. Astronaut Neil Armstrong, who took the photograph, is reflected in Aldrin's visor. A Tennessee woman is suing NASA to keep a vial of moon dust she claims was gifted to her by Armstrong in the 1970s.

A Tennessee woman is suing NASA to maintain possession of what she says is a vial of moon dust given to her by astronaut Neil Armstrong when she was 10 years old, NBC News reported.

Laura Cicco in her lawsuit says the vial was given to her in the 1970s by Armstrong, who she claims was a friend of her father. A handwriting expert authenticated the signature on a note accompanying the vial, and tests of the vial's contents found that "there is no evidence to rule out a lunar origin." Terrestrial materials from Earth's crust were also identified in the sample, however.

NASA has a reputation for aggressiveness in its efforts to take possession of lunar samples held by private citizens. The agency declined to comment.