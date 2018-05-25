What to Know About Reporting Workplace Harassment

Of the workers who say they've experienced sexual harassment on the job, 72 percent did not tell their employer about the incident, according to a CareerBuilder survey released early this year. Meanwhile, three-quarters of those who do report say the issue was resolved. Here's what to know about reporting harassment in the office, according to CNBC.

Know the law. According to the EEOC, sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination, and you have the legal right to be protected from discrimination in the workplace if your company has 15 or more employees, under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Check your company's anti-harassment policy, which could be on the website, in the employee handbook or with human resources. Follow the steps outlined, which should include options for filing a complaint.

Be sure to document the harassment and list names of people who may have witnessed the incident. Provide your report to a supervisor, a manager or human resources. There is also the option to file a charge with the EEOC.







