Marchers Protest at Site of 'Tent City' for Separated Children

Over 1,000 people joined U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, to march on a site just off the bank of the Rio Grande that was chosen to hold a federal "tent city" that will house migrant children separated from their parents upon arrival in the United States.

The Department of Health and Human Services is building the 450-bed tent city at the Tornillo port of entry to house overflow from the Trump administration's new "zero tolerance" policy, sources have told NBC News. Migrant children began arriving at the facility on Friday.

Protestors came from as far as Alexandria, Virginia, Sunday in support of O’Rourke and his efforts to pressure the administration to reunite migrant children with their families. They chanted “families, united” and “say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here!”

“It forces us to act and places the pressure on those in positions of public trust and power to do the right thing,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke led a one-mile march from the farmlands of Tornillo to the port of entry that abuts the Rio Grande, which separates the U.S. from Mexico. Protesters used signs to shield themselves from the sun and cool off from the 90-degree weather.

For an hour, faith leaders and immigrant advocates called on the United States government to reunite migrant children with their families. Customs and Border Protection officials watched the march from their facilities at the port of entry.

Faith leaders and immigrant advocates were asked to say a few words about the importance of speaking out against the Trump administration’s policy.

Melissa Lopez, executive director of the Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services in El Paso, called the Trump administration’s policies an “assault” on immigrant communities nationwide.

“They will continue to attack our immigrant brothers and sisters unless we continue to raise our voices and make sure the administration knows that we will not stand for them to continue to punish and criminalize immigrants,” she said.

O’Rourke was joined by several local public officials and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass.

“We recognize that universal truth, that humanity does not come with citizenship or a green card,” Kennedy said.

On Saturday, children could be seen through the fence separating the U.S. and Mexico playing soccer in the encampment. They were taken back into large white tents after a rainstorm came into the area.

There are plans to house an estimated 360 children at the encampment in Tornillo and 4,000 may be kept there in the near future, according to U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, who represents the area.

David Stout, an El Paso county commissioner, said he joined the march because the El Paso community would not accept the Trump administration’s decision to separate children from their parents.

“It’s ridiculous what’s going on in this country,” he said. “What they’re doing to these children is inhumane.

Dominga Lopez, a Tornillo resident, said she was shocked to see children were brought to her hometown and none of her neighbors knew. She called on President Trump to think about how he would feel if his son was taken from him.

“I cannot believe (the First Lady) would not speak up and make him do something that is right,” she said. “This is very wrong. And I don’t care what they say. They have misquoted the Bible and are hurting the children.”