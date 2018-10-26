A male, possibly in his 50s, is in custody in Florida in connection with the nationwide mail bombings this week, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Three officials identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc Jr., originally from Brooklyn and currently of Florida. They said he has past arrests, including for assault, but little more was immediately known of him, other than that DNA evidence played a role in finding him.

Authorities towed away a large white van from a location in Plantation, Florida, on Friday morning, as part of the investigation. The windows of that van were covered in pictures of President Trump and the presidential seal, among other images.

The Justice Department confirmed one person was in custody and that it will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

"There was a loud boom, and when I looked out, I saw a whole lot of police cars," one witness to the arrest, a woman who declined to give her name, told NBC News. "There’s a lot of commotion out there. All I know is they arrested the bomber."

The news followed shortly after the discovery of two more suspected mail explosives in New York City and in Florida, one addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and one to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

The two parcels seized Friday bring the total number of suspected mail bombs to 12. All of the packages were irregularly shaped, in yellow manila envelopes, with six stamps that were not postmarked.

None of the bombs detonated, no injuries were reported and authorities said Thursday it appeared some of the devices were flawed and incapable of exploding, though it wasn't clear if they were purposefully structured that way or it was just bad construction.

According to sources, the explosive devices were made from PVC pipe and contained a timer (likely a digital alarm clock) to set off the detonator. The powder contained in the bombs comes from pyrotechnics. X-rays show there was likely shrapnel inside the PVC pipe, law enforcement officials say.

The return address listed on each one was the Florida office of ex-Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Investigators had said they were looking into any past incidents involving her office to determine if there could be any connections to the current probe, but have said there is no suggestion she had any involvement whatsoever.