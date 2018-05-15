Sinkhole in New Jersey Swallows Construction Equipment

A sinkhole created a mess in a Hackensack, New Jersey, parking lot Monday afternoon, swallowing a backhoe in a construction site, authorities say.

According to Hackensack Fire Department officials, the backhoe was digging to repair a water main servicing 390 Hackensack Ave., located at Riverside Square Mall, when the sinkhole appeared around 2 p.m.

Officials say the sinkhole was undermined due to the water main break.

In a photo of the scene, more than half of the backhoe's operator compartment can be seen inside the sinkhole.

Officials responded to the scene and say no injuries were reported.

At this point there are no other hazards or utilities that were impacted due to the incident, officials say, adding that the parking lot in the immediate area of the sinkhole is closed.