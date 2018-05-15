Sinkhole in New Jersey Swallows Construction Equipment - NBC 10 Philadelphia
( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs )
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Sinkhole in New Jersey Swallows Construction Equipment

More than half of the backhoe's operator compartment can be seen inside the sinkhole

Published at 11:24 PM EDT on May 14, 2018 | Updated 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Find Relief For Hand And Wrist Pain
    Hackensack Fire Department

    A sinkhole created a mess in a Hackensack, New Jersey, parking lot Monday afternoon, swallowing a backhoe in a construction site, authorities say.

    According to Hackensack Fire Department officials, the backhoe was digging to repair a water main servicing 390 Hackensack Ave., located at Riverside Square Mall, when the sinkhole appeared around 2 p.m.

    Officials say the sinkhole was undermined due to the water main break.

    In a photo of the scene, more than half of the backhoe's operator compartment can be seen inside the sinkhole.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Officials responded to the scene and say no injuries were reported.

    At this point there are no other hazards or utilities that were impacted due to the incident, officials say, adding that the parking lot in the immediate area of the sinkhole is closed.

    ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs ) ( [] $__formattedBlogs )
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices