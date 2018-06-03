Person in Custody After Active Shooter Incident Reported Near San Diego Marathon: Source

You're watching a live media update by the San Diego police regarding the shooting in downtown San Diego.

Shots fired near a downtown San Diego parking garage interrupted a marathon with thousands of runners and spectators Sunday afternoon.

A woman with an airsoft gun was taken into custody nearly an hour after the first reports of shots and a San Diego police officer was hospitalized with what has been described as a self-inflicted wound.

The first report of multiple shots fired came in at approximately 11:20 a.m.

The suspect was at the City Hall Parkade approximately two blocks from the finish line of the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon.

At 11:45 a.m., the course was shut down and close to 5,000 athletes were moved to a designated "safe zone," according to race officials.



Tens of thousands of runners were participating in the marathon that runs from State Route 163 along B Street and ends at Union Street.

As of 12 p.m., the marathon had resumed with police declaring the scene safe.

Chief of Police David Nisleit said there were officers already staged along the marathon route providing traffic control and security.

An officer fired two rounds at the suspect and did not hit the woman, Nisleit said.

Another responding officer fired his own weapon, striking himself in the lower leg, the police chief said.

"There were some reports she was firing down towards some of the runners," Nisleit said. "We're just starting to get into the investigation."

He said they will interview officers and review body-worn cameras to piece together what happened.

The parking garage involved in the incident has been closed for cars going in and out, leaving some who ran the race or cheered on the runners stranded.

One NBC 7 news crew is at UC San Diego Medical Center where a San Diego police patrol car is surrounded by crime scene tape.

Broadway San Diego said the Sunday afternoon production of Les Miserables at the nearby Civic Theatre will go on as planned.

Dick Geiss was outside the theatre with eight family members as they were gathering to see the performance.

“While we were sitting there all these sirens were going off and we asked the server, 'Is this normal?'", Geiss said. "I grew up in Chicago and it was never like this in downtown Chicago so we knew something was going on."

Race officials said they will be communicating with the athletes on how the stoppage will affect their times.



Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.