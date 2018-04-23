Britain's Duchess of Cambridge in Labor With 3rd Child

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge spend three days in Germany with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Published Thursday, July 20, 2017)

Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child.

The former Kate Middleton traveled by car on Monday morning to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London. The palace says she was in "the early stages of labor."

The gender of the baby hasn't been announced.

The couple, who married in 2011, has two other children: Prince George, 4, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Harry.

The baby, whose gender has not been announced, will be Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

The new arrival bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession.

The 36-year-old duchess, formerly Kate Middleton, carried out her last official engagement on March 22 before going on maternity leave.

No exact due date has been given, with officials only saying that the baby was due in April.

As in her previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness. Officials announced both her previous pregnancies before the traditional 12-week mark because she was too unwell to attend public engagements.

Television crews, journalists and royal fans have set up camp outside the hospital for the "royal baby watch" since early April in anticipation of the arrival.

Many are betting on a traditional royal name for the baby, with bookmakers saying Mary, Alice, Arthur and James are the most popular guesses.

The royal couple revealed in September that they were expecting their third child. The Palace made the pregnancy announcement because Catherine had to bow out of an official engagement that day for health reasons. As with her other two pregnancies, the duchess suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, or acute morning sickness.

William and Catherine celebrated some other family milestones in the past year. Charlotte, who turns 3 in May, began attending nursery school in January. To mark the occasion, the Palace released special photos Catherine took of the princess before her first day at Willcocks Nursery School in London.

And George, who turns 5 in July, attended his first day of school in September. On the big day, William walked his son hand-in-hand to the entrance of Thomas's Battersea in London.