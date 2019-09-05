Princess Charlotte Marks First Day of School in London

Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by her father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, her mother, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is greeted by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school (CR) on her arrival for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019.

Clinging onto her mother's hand, Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school with her older brother Prince George leading the way Thursday, NBC News reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, accompanied the youngsters dressed up in navy and red school uniforms to begin a new year at Thomas's Battersea, a private school in a posh London neighborhood just a few miles from Kensington Palace.

Charlotte was smiling as she quickly stepped away from Kate to shake hands with Helen Haslem, who oversees the first two grade levels at the school. She didn't take her mother's hand again and instead walked in front of her to walk through the school doors alone.

The 4-year-old, the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, wore a sweater, skirt and black Mary Jane shoes with white socks. She fidgeted a bit, twirling her fingers through her long neat ponytail.