Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Stabbing at Maryland Popeyes

The man suspected of fatally stabbing a man who cut the line at a Popeyes in Maryland has been arrested, police say. News4's Justin Finch reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police have arrested the suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Ricoh McClain, 30, was arrested after a 10-day search, Prince George's County Police said early Thursday. Police didn't say where or when he was found.

McClain had been charged in an arrest warrant with first and second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Davis of Oxon Hill, Prince George's County police said.

Ricoh McClain

Photo credit: Prince George's County Police

A group of people was already in the line at the restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road when Davis arrived about 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. For 15 minutes, he methodically cut in front of people to get to the front of the line, where he was confronted by McClain, police said.

After a brief argument, Davis and McClain got out of line and exited the restaurant, and McClain immediately stabbed Davis one time, according to police.

Davis died less than an hour later at a hospital.

Many children were among the large dinner time crowd at the restaurant when Davis was killed.

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich Nov. 3. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month. Marketing around the sandwich has built a frenzy that's causing long lines and waits at the chain's restaurants.

A police officer recognized McClain in surveillance images from having previously stopped him. Police also received tips from the public.

Investigators waited to release McClain's name and photo earlier out of concern that would spoil their leads, police said. Police released his name and photo last week after exhausting those leads.