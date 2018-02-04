(A news conference will be held at 6:30 a.m. ET on the crash. Watch live above.)

An Amtrak train traveling from New York to Miami collided with a freight train in South Carolina early Sunday morning, causing at least two deaths and more than 50 injuries.

Amtrak said there were 139 passengers and 8 crew on Train 91. The county sheriff's office confirmed the death and injury totals via its Twitter feed.

"The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars," following the impact with the CSX train, Amtrak said in a statement. CSX issued its own statement confirming the accident and saying an emergency response had begun.

Anyone with questions about passengers on the train can call (800) 523-9101, Amtrak said.

The Red Cross tweeted that "disaster trained volunteers" were responding to the scene of the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board also launched a team to tend to the site. South Carolina emergency officials said that all passengers were off the train as of 6:30 a.m.

Amtrak's "Silver Service" is an overnight line that connects New York and Miami with dozens of local stops along the way.

It was the second major incident for the railroad in less than a week. On Wednesday, a train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat slammed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia. One person on the truck was killed.

This is a developing story.