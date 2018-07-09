Deceased New Orleans Teen Wears Celtics Jersey to His Wake

The family of a New Orleans teen shot and killed last month is honoring his memory in a unique way. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Seventeen-year-old Renard Matthews loved the Boston Celtics and playing video games, which is exactly how his family wanted to remember him at his wake on Sunday, WDSU reported.

Matthews' body was dressed in a Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics jersey and Celtics socks. He was posed to hold a video game controller while sitting next to some of his favorite food, photos showed.

On June 25, New Orleans police received a call that a person was "down" and found Matthews' body with a gunshot wound to the head, the Times-Picayune reported.

Matthews had been walking his dog when shot and was also robbed of his cellphone, his aunt told the newspaper.

Police have not arrested a suspect.

The teen will reportedly be buried on Tuesday.