Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Appears to Show Toddler Smoking Pot - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Appears to Show Toddler Smoking Pot

The video was widely shared on social media with comments admonishing the mother and urging law enforcement to get involved

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Mom Accused of Giving Pot to 1-Year-Old Baby

    A young North Carolina mother faces two counts of felony child abuse after a video on Facebook allegedly shows her giving marijuana to her 1-year-old baby. (Published 54 minutes ago)

    A North Carolina mother was arrested Wednesday after authorities were alerted to a video of her toddler smoking pot that was widely shared on Facebook.

    Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency, and possession of marijuana.

    In a Facebook video obtained by NBC-affiliate WRAL, Lofton gives her 1-year-old child a marijuana cigarette and the baby appears to take puffs of it. According to a warrant obtained by WRAL, the toddler smoked marijuana in the incident which occurred in December or January.

    The video was widely shared on social media with comments admonishing the mother and urging law enforcement to get involved.

    The Raleigh Police Department thanked the public in a Facebook post for bringing the video to their attention. "Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody,” the department added.  

    The 1-year-old has been placed in custody of Wake County Child Protective Services.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices