Megyn Kelly Fires Agent After Blackface Criticism: Source

Megyn Kelly fired her agent Wednesday after news leaked that the NBC News star might be relinquishing her daytime show, a source directly familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Kelly parted ways with her agent Matt DelPiano, of Creative Artists Agency, the executive who negotiated her stratospheric $23 million-a-year deal for three years with NBC News. A representative for Kelly, Davidson Goldin, told NBC News Wednesday night that Kelly was switching to UTA. CAA did not immediately return requests for comment. NBC News declined to comment, and Kelly was not immediately reachable.

Trade magazines The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported that Kelly was in discussions about a new role at the company and suggested her show “Megyn Kelly Today” would end after its second season.

Kelly immediately received harsh backlash after her segment Tuesday about Halloween costumes and what people find acceptable in the current cultural climate. She later apologized for the comments.