When comedian Kevin Hart flew into Boston, his private plane blew two tires at Logan International Airport.

No one on the plane was injured.

"Your boy got angels on his back. I got real life angels on my back," Hart said in a video posted to SnapChat. "I'm protected. I truly believe it. I always have, but when things like this happen, it's confirmation. Confirmation. God is good, so is life."