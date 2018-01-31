A chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican senators and House members to a GOP retreat in West Virginia collided with a trash truck outside of Charlottesville, Virginia. One person is dead and a member of Congress was taken to the hospital, authorities said. (Published 3 hours ago)

One person is dead and a member of Congress was taken to the hospital after an Amtrak train carrying some Republican members of Congress and their families to a party retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck Wednesday, authorities said.

No member of Congress or their staff was seriously hurt, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. But one person is dead and another was seriously hurt, Sanders said, offering the White House's thoughts and prayers for those affected.

The fatality and critical injury involved people in the truck, according to Jessica Twohey, a spokeswoman for the Congressional Institute, which sponsors major conferences for members of Congress. One member of Congress was sent to the hospital while another member and a congressional staffer were being examined.

Some members of the congressional delegation rushed to the warped, overturned truck after the train stopped near Charlottesville, Virginia, including at least two who did the same at another deadly incident involving a group of Republicans, the shooting at a congressional baseball practice last year that left Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., severely wounded: Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup.



RAW: Chopper Video of the GOP Train Crash Scene

Chopper video shows the scene of the crash between an Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress and a truck in Virginia. (Published 4 hours ago)

Flake said on CNN he helped secure a very badly injured person onto a stretcher and saw another person who was dead: "They worked on him for quite a while but they could not revive him."

He said on MSNBC that a third person, who appeared to be the truck's driver, was able to walk away from the wreck.

"It seems to have been just a horrible, horrible accident," Flake said, adding that, "with Brad Wenstrup there, it was all too reminiscent of the Scalise incident."



Scalise was not on Wednesday's Amtrak train, one of many Republican members of Congress tweeted or called into cable news channels to say they weren't hurt. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., was on the train with his wife when "there was a sudden impact, a loud noise and everyone was jolted," he said on MSNBC.

"My wife who was in front of me, her cellphone went flying," he continued. "It was just uncomfortable for a few minutes and as we started realizing that everyone was okay I think people started feeling a little better."

Curbelo said there were some minor injuries but "most people are OK here."

Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis was taken to an area hospital for a reported concussion, a source connected to senior leadership told NBC News, but it's not considered a serious injury.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was not hurt, sources told NBC News. But a lawyer for his team was taken to a hospital with a suspected concussion, according to a source.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was not on the train. President Donald Trump, who was meeting with his national security team, was made aware of the incident and is receiving regular updates, Sanders said.

An Amtrak representative said the train collided with a truck on the tracks in Crozet, Virginia, at 11:20 a.m. ET. The incident is under investigation by local law enforcement, according to the Amtrak statement.

Amtrak had said there were no injuries, but in an update said two members of its crew and two passengers received minor injuries.

The United States Capitol Police is at the scene and working with other law enforcement agencies, according to a representative.

A person died in a separate crash related to a congressional retreat to West Virginia last year. The driver of an SUV was killed in a chain-reaction crash on Jan. 25, 2017, as police blocked traffic in Maryland to clear the way for a motorcade of buses.

Congressional Democratic leaders tweeted their support after Wednesday's crash.

"Awful to hear of my Republican colleagues' train accident. We're praying for the safety of everyone on the train and in the truck," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

"Praying that all are well both on the train and off," Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said.