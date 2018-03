FILE -- Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez speaks at a rally for gun control at the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 17, 2018. A former student, Nikolas Cruz, opened fire at the high school leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14.

The national conversation goes across a varied spectrum from gun control to sexual harassment or gender equality and increasingly young women are leading the debate, CNBC reported.

March 8th marks International Women's Day and the theme of the day is #PressforProgress and it urges women from all backgrounds and generations to use their voices to bring change, CNBC reported.

The day honoring women's social and political acheivements was adopted by the United Nations to celebrate with the world.