Cherry blossom time is coming!



Storm Team4's Chuck Bell spotted the season's first cherry blossoms on the National Mall this week.



These blossoms may be a sign the cherry blossoms will hit peak bloom early this year, but it’s always a guessing game. At this time last year, blossoms were more abundant on the Mall and at the Tidal Basin, according to the National Park Service. Peak bloom began last year on March 25.