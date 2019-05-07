At Least 7 Injured in Colo. School Shooting, 2 in Custody

At least seven people were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, about 12 miles south of Denver, officials said.

Two people were in custody following the shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch at South Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive, according to NBC affiliate 9News.com.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area as officials conducted a room-by-room search of the school, which has about 1,800 students.

Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said the shooting started just before 2 p.m. local time in the middle school portion of the complex.

Rocco Dechalk told 9News.com he helped a male student who was shot in the back.

“He was talking, he seemed OK," Dechalk said.

But Dechalk described himself as "pretty shaken up right now.”

Lines of fire trucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene and a medical helicopter landed on a grassy field.

The sheriff directed parents to a recreational center to pick up their children.

"We care about our students and our parents and our citizens," Nicholson-Kluth said. "It’s tough for everybody."

The campus is just eight miles southeast of Columbine High School in Littleton, site of the April 20, 1999, mass shooting in which two gunmen murdered 12 fellow students and a teacher before killing themselves.