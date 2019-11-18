Chick-fil-A to Stop Funding Anti-LGBTQ Groups

Chick-fil-A to Stop Funding Controversial Groups After LGBTQ Protests - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Chick-fil-A to Stop Funding Controversial Groups After LGBTQ Protests

“Chick-fil-A investors, employees and customers can greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism," an LGBTQ advocacy group said.

By Quinn Gawronski

Published Nov 18, 2019 at 2:56 PM | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Chick-fil-A announced it will take a different approach to its charitable giving in 2020 following years of protests from LGBTQ groups that have taken issue with the Atlanta-based food chain’s donations to organizations that do not support gay rights. (Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019)

    Chick-fil-A announced it will take a different approach to its charitable giving in 2020 following years of protests from LGBTQ groups that have taken issue with the Atlanta-based food chain’s donations to organizations that do not support gay rights.

    “Staying true to its mission of nourishing the potential in every child, the Chick-fil-A Foundation will deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” the organization announced Monday.

    Chick-fil-A has committed $9 million to Junior Achievement USA, which offers educational programs to K-12 students; Covenant House International, a shelter and supportive services organization for homeless youth; and more than 120 local food banks across the country. This more focused approach is a significant shift from the company's previous strategy of donating to an array of organizations, some of which have a history of anti-LGBTQ views.

    Monday's announcement, however, is reportedly not the first time Chick-fil-A has claimed it would cut ties with groups that have anti-gay views or policies. In 2016, the company reportedly told the progressive news site Think Progress that it was winding down contributions to such groups, but a report published earlier this year by the site found Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to discriminatory groups in 2017.

