Chick-fil-A to Stop Funding Anti-LGBTQ Groups

Chick-fil-A announced it will take a different approach to its charitable giving in 2020 following years of protests from LGBTQ groups that have taken issue with the Atlanta-based food chain’s donations to organizations that do not support gay rights.

“Staying true to its mission of nourishing the potential in every child, the Chick-fil-A Foundation will deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” the organization announced Monday.

Chick-fil-A has committed $9 million to Junior Achievement USA, which offers educational programs to K-12 students; Covenant House International, a shelter and supportive services organization for homeless youth; and more than 120 local food banks across the country. This more focused approach is a significant shift from the company's previous strategy of donating to an array of organizations, some of which have a history of anti-LGBTQ views.

Monday's announcement, however, is reportedly not the first time Chick-fil-A has claimed it would cut ties with groups that have anti-gay views or policies. In 2016, the company reportedly told the progressive news site Think Progress that it was winding down contributions to such groups, but a report published earlier this year by the site found Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to discriminatory groups in 2017.

