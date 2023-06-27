Fort Myers

5 Florida teens killed when car swerves off road and sinks in pond

The teens worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, and had gone out together to get fast food after finishing their Sunday night shifts

By AP

Fort Myers Police

Five teenagers were killed when their car ran off a curving street and landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, authorities said.

It happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing everyone inside. The crumpled Kia sedan was pulled from the water on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Fort Myers Police confirmed their identities as Eric Paul, 19; Jackson Eyre, 18; Amanda Ferguson, 18; Breanna Coleman, 18; and Jesus Salinas, 18.

https://www.facebook.com/fmpolice/posts/pfbid03T9d2dvu9r1kuaYLBwFpDo3KGFhvKrVEqjU5xMaDFremjR6tDvRsgKGarXqRBY2rl
The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that Paul, Eyre, Ferguson and Coleman worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, and had gone out together to get fast food after finishing their Sunday night shifts. The steakhouse was closed Monday so their friends and families could grieve together at a dinner where flowers were placed alongside their framed pictures.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

