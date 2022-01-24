Baltimore

Chief: 3 Baltimore Firefighters Killed in Vacant Home Blaze

Chief Ford said the building partially collapsed, trapping four firefighters

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three Baltimore firefighters died while battling a blaze in a vacant home early Monday and a fourth firefighter is critically injured, officials said.

Firefighters were responding to a burning three-story rowhouse when a partial collapse trapped four members inside, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles R. Ford said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Lt. Paul Butrim and firefighters Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo died, Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter Monday afternoon.

A fourth firefighter is on life support in a hospital, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

NATO 11 hours ago

US Orders 8,500 Troops on Heightened Alert Amid Russia Worry

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Free N95 Masks Arriving at Pharmacies, Stores Around the US

Lacayo was a member of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad in Montgomery County.

"Kenny always had a smile on his face. Always," Wheaton Fire Chief Mark Dempsey said. "He was a great guy. Always willing to help. He wanted nothing more to be a fireman in a busy inner-city fire department where he would feel like he'd made a difference."

Hogan ordered state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen firefighters.

“Our hearts are broken for the entire Baltimore City Fire Department as three of our bravest have fallen in the line of duty," Hogan said. "Each and every day, our firefighters and first responders answer the call and are ready to run into danger—this is our worst nightmare."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Baltimorefirefirefighters
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us