Chief: 3 Baltimore Firefighters Killed in Vacant Home Blaze

Three Baltimore firefighters died while battling a blaze in a vacant home early Monday and a fourth firefighter is critically injured, officials said.

Firefighters were responding to a burning three-story rowhouse when a partial collapse trapped four members inside, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles R. Ford said.

Lt. Paul Butrim and firefighters Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo died, Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter Monday afternoon.

A fourth firefighter is on life support in a hospital, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Lacayo was a member of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad in Montgomery County.

"Kenny always had a smile on his face. Always," Wheaton Fire Chief Mark Dempsey said. "He was a great guy. Always willing to help. He wanted nothing more to be a fireman in a busy inner-city fire department where he would feel like he'd made a difference."

Hogan ordered state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen firefighters.

“Our hearts are broken for the entire Baltimore City Fire Department as three of our bravest have fallen in the line of duty," Hogan said. "Each and every day, our firefighters and first responders answer the call and are ready to run into danger—this is our worst nightmare."