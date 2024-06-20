Philadelphia FIFA Fan Festival location announced for 2026

Six months ago, Philadelphia was named an official host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As we inch closer to the tournament spread throughout North America, events are slowly being announced to build up the excitement surrounding it.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the 501c3 non-profit organization that serves as the operational Host Committee charged with planning and executing the World Cup for the city, announced Thursday the location for the FIFA Fan Festival.

East Fairmount Park's Lemon Hill is set to become the central destination where fans from all over the world will meet and celebrate what brought them to Philadelphia. Entry will be free to the public with the hope of bringing together fans, visitors and residents to enjoy the 104 matches of the tournament together.

There are also plans of diverse food and beverage offerings, world-class entertainment, activations and the opportunity to purchase FIFA World Cup 26 gear and memorabilia.

"The FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill will be a destination for visitors and residents alike to come together for the ultimate watch party," said Dan Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, who is also the chairman for Philadelphia Soccer 2026. "Importantly, hosting the FIFA World Cup 26 will showcase the beauty of our city and serve as a jumping off point for tens of thousands of global visitors to explore the great state of Pennsylvania while they are here."

Philadelphia is set to work closely with local community groups in East Fairmount Park, Lemon Hill, Brewerytown and more over the course of the next two years to manage the expected increase in visitation to the area. The plan is to conceptualize ways to implement efficient transportation management, public safety and planned revitalization efforts including power, lighting and critical grading for ADA accessibility.

The goal is to elevate Lemon Hill not only for the event but as a legacy project for Philadelphia that extends its impact well after the tournament comes to an end.

“Philadelphia’s parks and public spaces are second to none," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "Welcoming visitors from around the world to Lemon Hill will allow us to show off these assets like never before.

“Beyond the tournament, this investment will enhance the park's infrastructure, facilities, and community engagement opportunities, making our City Safer, Cleaner, and Greener—and benefiting residents and visitors for years to come.”

The FIFA World Cup will welcome fans to 16 iconic, world-class venues across Canada, Mexico and the USA.

It will be the largest competition ever hosted by FIFA, with three Host Countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams and 104 matches. It will showcase a transformative new format for the tournament. Philadelphia will host five Group Stage matches (June 14, June 19, June 22, June 25, and June 27), and a Round of 16 matches on the United States semiquincentennial, July 4, 2026.

You can find more information on the FIFA World Cup 26 here.