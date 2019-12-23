mexico ambush

Ill. Father, Daughter Ambushed While Visiting Family in Mexico

A 52-year-old gardener and his 19-year-old daughter were injured in the ambush

A father and daughter from west suburban Aurora, outside of Chicago, and an 85-year-old relative were recently ambushed at a rest stop in Mexico while traveling to visit family for Christmas, family members said.

Jose Luis Gutierrez, 52, a gardener, was shot twice by unknown attackers and left on the side of the road in Zacatecas, which is northwest of Mexico City. His father, 85-year-old Jose de Jesus Gutierrez, and daughter, Sofia Gutierrez, 19, were beaten in the incident.

Jose Luis Gutierrez sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. The three were heading to visit their family in the western state of Jalisco.

Family members have reached out to both United States and Mexican authorities in search of answers.

What led up to the incident, and who is responsible, remain unclear.

