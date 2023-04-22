8 People Shot, Including 12-Year-Old, in Washington, D.C.

Eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot in two separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Friday, police say.

Seven men were injured in a shooting in the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE at about 10 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

They did not have life-threatening injuries. Most of the victims took themselves to the hospital, police said.

While at the scene, officers said they were called to a shooting, about half a mile away, in the 2900 block of Second Street SE. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old old girl with gunshot wounds.

From another angle.. police searching for gunman in shooting involving as many as seven victims. All expected to survive. #breaking https://t.co/NdpXdT9Up7 pic.twitter.com/EXVm2JKrxo — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) April 22, 2023

Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are working to confirm if the shootings are connected.

"Given the locations and proximity of the events, I find it likely that the two scenes are connected,” Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright said.

Police are looking for a black sedan in connection to the shooting. Witnesses said they saw the car's occupants open fire on Lebaum Street.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-4383.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.