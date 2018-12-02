11 Pittsburgh Shooting First Responders to Light Menorah in NY

People gathered in cities across the United States, as well as abroad in Canada and France, to remember the victims of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue that took 11 lives. (Published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018)

Eleven police officers who responded to the deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh will light a menorah on Long Island Sunday evening in memory of the victims.

The menorah lighting at Chabad of Roslyn, in Roslyn Heights on Long Island, will commemorate the 11 people killed in the Oct. 27 attack at Tree of Life Congregation.

The lighting will be “a show of solidarity with the Pittsburgh community and a display of Jewish pride in the face of rising anti-Semitism,” Chabad of Roslyn said in a release.

“The light of the menorah reminds us that when the forces of light and good encounter darkness and hate, without fail light will always prevail,” Chabad of Roslyn’s director, Rabbi Aaron Konikov, said in a statement.

“If one hate-filled person created such darkness and pain, imagine the impact of so many more people united in doing good,” he added.

Rabbi Konikov is close friends with a rabbi at the Chabad of Pittsburgh who worked with responders after the massacre, he told NBC 4 New York.

That rabbi helped organize the event at the Chabad of Roslyn, Rabbi Konikov explained.

Traditional Hanukkah treats will be served at the event, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Chabad of Roslyn.

The menorah is the tallest one on Long Island and one of the tallest permanent menorahs in the world, Rabbi Konikov said.