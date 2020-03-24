coronavirus

10 Dead, Over 800 Test Positive in Coronavirus Outbreaks on Princess Cruises: CDC

The CDC said people should avoid traveling on cruise ships during the pandemic

More than 800 people who traveled on the two cruise ships that were quarantined tested positive for the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its weekly report.

Ten of those people who had been on the ships, the Diamond Princess and Grand Princess, have died.

The CDC said in the report that people should avoid traveling on cruise ships during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

