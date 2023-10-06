Philadelphia

‘Rocky Shop' opens up next to the Art Museum steps

The idea came from Actor Sylvester Stallone himself, in collaboration with the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation

By Frances Wang and Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Millions of people visit Philadelphia just to see where they filmed the classic movie "Rocky", now you can take a piece of the movie home with you.

The "Rocky Shop" has been added to the Parkway Outpost Visitor Center located right at the bottom of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps next to the iconic "Rocky" statue.

The idea came from Actor Sylvester Stallone himself, in collaboration with the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation.

Visitors can get their hands on exclusively licensed apparel, including movie replicas such as the Italian stallion boxing robes and the boxing shorts, which only come in one size - the size of Stallone while he filmed the movie.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Additionally, the store is selling a mini version of the "Rocky" statue, jewelry and all types of apparel.

"Everything you see here is absolutely coming from Sylvester Stallone's vision for what he wants people to experience. What he wants people to be able to take home with them," President and CEO of Philadelphia's Visitor Center Kathryn Ott Lovell told NBC10.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

South Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Police ID suspect in murder of Philly advocate and journalist Josh Kruger

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Homicide suspect arrested as police confiscate 23 dirt bikes and ATVs in 2 days

The store is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the money from the sales goes toward keeping the Philadelphia Visitor Center open.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSylvester StalloneRocky Statue
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us