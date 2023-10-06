‘Rocky Shop' opens up next to the Art Museum steps

Millions of people visit Philadelphia just to see where they filmed the classic movie "Rocky", now you can take a piece of the movie home with you.

The "Rocky Shop" has been added to the Parkway Outpost Visitor Center located right at the bottom of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps next to the iconic "Rocky" statue.

The idea came from Actor Sylvester Stallone himself, in collaboration with the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation.

Visitors can get their hands on exclusively licensed apparel, including movie replicas such as the Italian stallion boxing robes and the boxing shorts, which only come in one size - the size of Stallone while he filmed the movie.

Additionally, the store is selling a mini version of the "Rocky" statue, jewelry and all types of apparel.

"Everything you see here is absolutely coming from Sylvester Stallone's vision for what he wants people to experience. What he wants people to be able to take home with them," President and CEO of Philadelphia's Visitor Center Kathryn Ott Lovell told NBC10.

The store is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the money from the sales goes toward keeping the Philadelphia Visitor Center open.