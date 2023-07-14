Chester County

Deadly head-on, wrong-way crash leaves 3 fighting for their lives

One driver died and three people in another vehicle were hurt in a head-on crash along the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 202 in East Whiteland Township on July 14, 2023.

A man died in a wrong-way wreck on a Chester County road overnight.

The deadly wreck took place around 12:20 a.m. along northbound U.S. Route 202 near mile marker 17.2 in East Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, Embreeville Station said in a news release.

State police said that a preliminary investigation found that a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Matthew Deangelis was going southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 202 -- near Mill Lane -- when the vehicle slammed head-on into a 2022 Volkswagen Taos.

Deangelis died at the scene, police said. He was 42.

All three people in the Taos SUV were rushed to a nearby hospital with "suspected life-threating injuries," police said.

Multiple agencies investigated the crash, which was cleared ahead of the Friday morning rush.

