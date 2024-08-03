World War I monument in Northeast Philadelphia vandalized with red graffiti

An investigation is underway after a World War I monument in Northeast Philadelphia was vandalized.

According to police, at 10:54 a.m. Saturday, the emergency 911 center received a report of vandalism at the war monument on Rising Sun Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said officers discovered red graffiti with the message "Hamas is here."

Police said the Northeast Detectives Division is actively investigating the incident.